CCSO investigating after ‘disturbing’ letters left at churches, other locations

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after letters described as “disturbing” and “very concerning” were left at the front doors at several locations around the county.

The letters have been left on the front door of five local churches, a Masonic lodge, and at least one business according to CCSO.

The Sheriff’s Office says the letters do not contain any direct threats but described the content as disturbing. The FBI and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are assisting with the investigation. One of the seven locations reportedly had security cameras on-site, and authorities are examining the footage.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the sheriff’s office is not providing any additional details about the contents of the letters. The only information about the letters Sheriff Robbie Goins was able to give was that they were each several pages in length and not hand-written, adding that they were “coherent,” and not all the same.

If your church or business has received one of the letters, you are asked to call Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Tip line at (423) 562-8095 or the FBI Knoxville office at (865) 544-0751. If possible, Goins says to not touch the letter to help preserve evidence.

The CCSO will hold what they are calling a town hall event on church safety on Thursday (June 23rd) at 6 p.m. at Jacksboro First Baptist Church.