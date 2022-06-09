Brenda Sue Strong, age 69, of Rockwood

Jim Harris 15 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 49 Views

Brenda Sue Strong, age 69, of Rockwood passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at NHC in Oak Ridge.  She was born September 10, 1952 in Kingston and was a lifelong resident of Roane County.  She was a member of First Christian Church in Rockwood.  Preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Allen Strong, Sr.; parents, Alfred Lee Palmer and Evelyn Franklin Palmer; brother, Donald R. Franklin; sister, Betty Davidson.

SURVIVORS

Sisters                  Linda Tate of Kingston

Faye Gallagher of Rockwood

Several nieces, nephews and many friends

No arrangements have been made at this time.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Timothy Golden age 63, of Andersonville

Timothy Golden age 63, of Andersonville, passed away on June 5, 2022.  He was of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.