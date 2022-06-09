Brenda Sue Strong, age 69, of Rockwood passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at NHC in Oak Ridge. She was born September 10, 1952 in Kingston and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. She was a member of First Christian Church in Rockwood. Preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Allen Strong, Sr.; parents, Alfred Lee Palmer and Evelyn Franklin Palmer; brother, Donald R. Franklin; sister, Betty Davidson.

SURVIVORS

Sisters Linda Tate of Kingston

Faye Gallagher of Rockwood

Several nieces, nephews and many friends

No arrangements have been made at this time. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.