Brandie Michelle Braden, 38, Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her childhood home. She was born October 30, 1983, to John Wayne and Kathy Braden in Anderson County. Brandie was a graduate of Clinton High School and worked in healthcare for most of her career. She enjoyed music, books, and video games. Brandie was a member of the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Clinton. She loved spending time with her family, especially her children.

Brandie is preceded in death by her father John Wayne Braden, grandfather John Louis Braden, and special cousin Susan Byrge.

She is survived by fiancé Tyler Chambers. Daughter; Grace Braden. Son; John Braden. Mother; Kathy Daugherty Braden. Sister; Amanda Braden (fiancé Joseph Burns). Grandparents; Alvin and Susie Daugherty, Nadine Braden. Aunts; Patty Landrum, Martha Sexton (husband Jeremy Sexton) along with special cousins Jacob, Elijah, and Kayla Sexton. The family would like to give special thanks to UT Hospice for the fine care and loving caregivers. A very special thanks to fiancé Tyler Chambers for the care and love he provided to Brandie during her illness.

The family will receive friends from 4 – 6 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with funeral services at 6 p.m. Interment will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Sunset Cemetery. Brother Clayton Duncan will officiate the services. www.holleygamble.com