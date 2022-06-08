BIG food pantry coming to FBC Clinton

Compassion Ministries, Inc., together with Mission of Hope, will hold a mobile food pantry food distribution on Saturday, June 11th at First Baptist Church at 225 North Main Street in Clinton.

Organizers say that the drive-thru mobile pantry will get started at around 10 am Saturday and continue until all the food is distributed. Organizers say that Compassion Ministries will be bringing enough food for 400 families.

While it is a drive-thru event, organizers say that walk-ups will also be served, but recommend that you bring a cart or something else to get your food items back to your destination. Multiple households can be served in the same car, though space to carry the food should be considered.

For drivers, they ask that you have your car’s trunk empty so that volunteers can put the food in there for you, and say that one household worth of food items will likely fill the trunk of a standard passenger car. They also ask that you stay inside your vehicle unless requested to do so in order to open the trunk of your vehicle.

Volunteers will also for some information, purely for statistical purposes, when you arrive, including your name, address, and phone number as well as the number of people living in your household, along with their ages. You do not need an ID or proof of residence, and organizers say that it does not matter which county you live in. The distribution event will run until all the food is distributed.

For more information, call Robin Rolland at 865-755-6512 or Steve McCullar at 865-456-1263.