Betty Long

Jim Harris 4 hours ago

Betty Long, devoted mother and wife, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2002, preceded in death by her husband Floyd Long.

Betty is survived by her daughter Tammy, son in law Calvin and their three children, son Jim and his two children, daughter in law Tammy, daughter Carolyn and son in law Wes and their 2 children. She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, special niece Debi, special friend’s Betty and Kathy.
Betty was the kindest person with no unkind words to say about anyone. She was a help to all family members and friends through the years and had a special place in all nieces and nephews’ hearts. She leaves a hole in our hearts, but peace that she is now resting well.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 5-6:30PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 6:30PM. www.holleygamble.com

