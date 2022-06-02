Barons batter Smokies, 14-5

Jim Harris Local Sports

(Tennessee Smokies PR, submitted) The Tennessee Smokies (26-21) fell to the Birmingham Barons (18-29) 14-5 Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium in the second game of the series.
The Barons jumped ahead early with five runs in the first two innings off of Tennessee’s starter Chris Clarke (L, 2-2). Xavier Fernandez had an RBI single in the first and Raudy Read came through with the big blow in the second, a two-run homer. Birmingham scored in five different innings, including six runs in the top of the ninth.
Clarke rebounded from the shaky start to complete five innings for the third time with the Smokies, finishing with five strikeouts.
The Smokies were held off the board until the sixth, as the Barons’ Jason Bilous (W, 3-4) went five strong frames after Declan Cronin opened the game with a perfect first. Chase Strumpf launched his ninth home run in the sixth inning, tying him for the Smokies’ team lead in homers. Cole Roderer added his first hit and RBIs at Double-A with a two-run double. Left fielder Yonathan Perlaza had a pair of hits out of the ninth spot in Tennessee’s lineup.
The Smokies and the Barons will play the third game of their series Thursday night at Smokies Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET when the Smokies will send RHP Anderson Espinoza (0-4, 7.31) to the mound against RHP Emilio Vargas (0-1, 8.10).

Smokies Stadium will host Elvis Night on Friday, June 3 and Margaritaville Night on Saturday, June 4. For tickets, fans can call the box office at (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

