Anvil shoot returns to Museum of Appalachia

While most Americans celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, the Museum of Appalachia traditionally marks the occasion with an old- fashioned “anvil shoot,” which as the name implies, involves launching a 200-pound anvil hundreds of feet into the air using gunpowder. This Independence Day is no exception.

Anvil shoots were once a common way for pioneers to commemorate holidays, elections, and other special occasions, basically the pioneer equivalent of today’s fireworks.

The anvil shoot will once again serve as the centerpiece of an all-day celebration on Monday, July 4th that includes a national bell-ringing ceremony, flag procession, live music, southern food, demonstrations from blacksmiths, beekeepers, dulcimer makers, spinners, weavers, rail splitters, and more.

Anvil shoots will occur at 10am, 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, and 3pm.

Follow this link to the Museum of Appalachia’s website for more information and to purchase tickets.

