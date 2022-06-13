Angela Soard, age 57, of Kingston

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 19 Views

Angela Soard, age 57, of Kingston passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at her residence. 

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, June 13, 2022, at Fraker Funeral Home with a funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Bethel-Fairview Cemetery, located south of Kingston. Those wishing to go in procession to the cemetery should be at the funeral home by 10:15 am Tuesday.

Fraker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Linda Jean Foy, age 73, Clinton

Linda Jean Foy, age 73, passed away at her home in Clinton, TN on Thursday, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.