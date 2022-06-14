Anderson EMS receives safety grant for powered stair chairs

(Submitted) Anderson County Emergency Medical Services recently received a $19,114.48 safety grant from the Tennessee Risk Management Trust. The safety grant funds were used to purchase 13 powered stair chairs.

The equipment is used to place patients and move them when stretchers are not able to be placed close enough to the patient (e.g.: if a patient is downstairs, a powered stair chair can be used to move the patient upstairs rather than first responders having to manually carry a patient up the stairs).

“We use stair chairs daily. These new stair chairs do something our old ones can’t; they have the power to go upstairs, where now we are having to physically carry the patient and stair chair going up. It is a huge benefit for our medics and our patients,” said EMS Director Nathan Sweet.

“Manual lifting has higher risk of injury to employees as it may often place an employee in a compromised position. The controlled power movement is also safer for patients,” Anderson County EMS stated in its grant application.

“I’m very appreciative of the Tennessee Risk Management Trust providing these safety grants,” Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank said. “These grants are so helpful for securing equipment that not only can protect our employees, but also the citizens we serve.”

The new powered stair chairs will be placed on staffed ambulances.

The Tennessee Risk Management Trust is dedicated to working with public entities across the state to make workplaces and workdays safer and more productive. The TNRMT Safety Grant requests must be sustainable and have a direct impact on employee safety.