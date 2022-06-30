Anderson County to celebrate Independence Day all weekend long

All week, we have been telling you about the various local celebrations taking place over the Independence Day holiday weekend, and today, the Anderson County government provided its own list of 4th of July events, many of which we have told you about, but some we have not.
- Falling into the latter category, the City of Rocky Top will be the first to kick off this year’s celebrations with its annual Independence Day Celebration set for Friday, July 1st, from 5 until 10 pm at the George Templin Athletic Field. There will be activities and games for the children, live music, food, and fireworks.
- Sequoyah Marina’s Fourth of July Bash will take place on Saturday, July 2nd, beginning at 1 pm, and everyone is welcome to come by boat or land to enjoy food and drink specials, karaoke, games for the kids, and more. A festive boat parade will begin at 2 pm.
- On Sunday, July 3rd, you can attend the 4th of July Celebration and BBQ Party from noon to 10 pm at Simpson Memorial Park (1423 Briceville Highway) in Briceville. Guests are invited to bring their lawn chairs, eat, play games, enjoy a dunking booth, and watch fireworks.
- In an event we have told you about, on Sunday, July 3rd, Covenant Life Church (151 Sycamore Place) in Clinton will have a Freedom Celebration from 10 to 11:30 am. In celebration of Independence Day, the congregation will be raising an 8′ x 12′ American Flag on a new flagpole. Veterans will raise the flag, and veterans and family members of veterans are encouraged to check in at the Veterans Memorial table in the foyer in order so they can be recognized and honored.
- We have also told you about the annual Independence Day celebration in Norris, known as Norris Day, which will begin at 8:30 am on the 4th. Activities for all ages will be held throughout the day, and will include a 4K run, kid’s dog show, a duck race, and more. An evening program will begin at 5:30 pm, followed at 7 p.m. by a Concert on the Commons, and fireworks will round out the day at 9:30 pm.
- The City of Clinton will host its annual free Fourth of July celebration, beginning at 5 pm Monday at Lakefront Park. There will be food vendors, live entertainment, antique cars to view, games and more. Fireworks will conclude the event at 10 pm. For more information, call the Clinton Parks and Recreation Department at (865) 457-0642.
- The Museum of Appalachia, (2819 Andersonville Highway) will host its annual Fourth of July Anvil Shoot and Independence Day celebration from 10 am to 3 pm. The celebration also will include historic demonstrations, live music, patriotic processionals, food vendors and more. Tickets are required. For more information, call (865) 494-7680.
- The Oak Ridge Community Band Concert will begin at 7:30 pm on the 4th at A.K. Bissell Park (1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike), followed by the city fireworks show. This is a free event; so bring your lawn chairs or blankets for outdoor seating. This year marks the 78th anniversary of the community band’s very first performance on July 4, 1944. To learn more, visit www.orcb.org.
- Also, on July 4th, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs will deliver a Fourth of July speech at 7:30 p.m. at the Oak Ridge Alliance Church (109 Raleigh Road). They will offer free food, homemade ice cream free balloons, and guests are invited to bring chairs to watch the City of Oak Ridge fireworks.