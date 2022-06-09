Anderson County meeting schedule gets shuffled

There have been several changes made to the meeting schedule for the Anderson County government for the month of June.

The Finance Committee meeting that had been scheduled for Monday, June 13th has been canceled, as has the scheduled Wednesday evening meeting of the Charter Commission.

The Anderson County Election Commission has added a meeting to the schedule for Thursday, June 16th at 5 pm in room 118A of the Courthouse in Clinton.

On Tuesday, June 21st, the County Mayor will be holding a community meeting at 5 pm, also in room 118A of the Courthouse.  We will have more information on that for you in the coming days.

