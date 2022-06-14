Anderson County Federated Republican Women announces forums

Jim Harris

(Submitted)  The Anderson County Federated Republican Women will host two events to give candidates an opportunity to introduce themselves to the public. Everyone is welcome to attend. During these candidate forums, each candidate will be allowed to stand and deliver a brief speech.

Voters are encouraged to sit and chat with candidates, learn more about them, and ask questions.  

The first event is scheduled for this Saturday, June 18th, at 6:30 pm at the Valley Masonic Lodge located at 112 Lambdin Road, Andersonville (37705). There will be a taco bar and Petros for those attending.  

Scheduled for June 18, 2022, candidates for office are:  

For County Commission District 1; Tyler Mayes and Rodney Jennings 

For County Commission District 2; Denise Palmer and Michael Foster 

For County Commission District 3; Lindsay Smith and Shelly Vandergriff 

For County Commission District 4: Tim Isbel and Amy Jones 

For Sheriff: Sheriff Russell Barker 

For District 41 State Representative: Ed Butler & Michael Swisher 

For Congress: Sandy Casey 

For State Committeeman Scott Smith & Tim Hutchison 

For State Committeewoman: Terry Frank & Amy Jones 

The second event is scheduled for Saturday, July 9th at 5:30 pm at the Oak Ridge Alliance Church, located at 109 Raleigh Road in Oak Ridge (37830). Food trucks will be available for attendees.  

Scheduled for July 9, 2022, candidates for office are:  

For County Commission District 5: Robert McKamey and Jerry White 

For County Commission District 6: Anthony Allen and Steve Mead 

For County Commission District 7: Steven Poppick and Sabra Beauchamp 

For County Commission District 8: Myra Mansfield and Jake Martin 

For Sheriff: Sheriff Russell Barker

For House District 33: Rep. John Ragan
For Congress: Congressman Chuck Fleischmann and Sandy Casey 

For State Committeewoman: Terry Frank & Amy Jones 

The list of candidates will be updated as any additional candidates confirm, according to an announcement.  

For more information on the Anderson County Federated Republican Women, head over to Facebook or contact club President Amy Poteet at acfrwtn@gmail.com

