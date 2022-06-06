Anderson Chamber to celebrate 90th birthday with 5K, Fun Run, and a Party downtown

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce, along with several local sponsors, will present the Chamber 5K & Fun Run/Walk followed by their 90th Birthday Party in downtown Clinton this Saturday, June 11th

The day begins with the Chamber 5K, featuring a shotgun start at 8:30 am, followed by the Fun Run & Walk at 8:35 am, starting and finishing on Commerce Street.

To register, visit www.TheChamber5K.com.

Winners will be recognized between 10:00 and 10:30 am, with overall awards given to the top three male and female finishers.

Age group awards for first, second and third place in the following Male & Female age groups: 14 & under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 & older. 

Overall awards will be given to the top three male and female finishers of the 1-mile fun run.

You are invited to stick around for the Chamber’s 90th Birthday Party in the Commerce Street Parking Lot from 11 – 1 p.m.

C-Town Music will start this party with race awards and music, along with the Kona Ice mini-truck, the Waxed Hands Truck, Til Ragnarok Axe Throwing, and the Balloon Brothers.

Plus, there will be free face paintings by Royal Magic Events, sponsored by JD’s Realty & Auction.

Then the Clinton Fire Department will have their trucks on display and will be helping grill up some free hot dogs!

Working for business since 1932, the Chamber was founded by a small group of Clinton businessmen. Formed as the Clinton Chamber, the organization changed its name to the Greater Clinton Chamber of Commerce in 1977 and adopted its present name of Anderson County Chamber of Commerce in 1984. Come let us work for you! For more information, visit www.andersoncountychamber.org or call 865-457-2559.

