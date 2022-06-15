Amanda Bradford age 36, of Maryville

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 170 Views

Amanda Bradford age 36, of Maryville passed away at her residence on Monday, June 13, 2022.  Amanda was born January 28, 1986 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.  She spent most of her life growing up in Virginia and moved to Tennessee to be with her family in 2004.  Amanda’s greatest joy in life was her two daughters, Serenity Faith and Harmonnie Hope.  She loved taking them places especially to the lake and Dollywood.  Amanda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bud Bradford, Douglas Stevens, and her uncle, David Bradford.

She is survived by her daughters, Serenity Faith Grimes and Harmonnie Hope Grimes and their father, Jarrod Grimes, Sr.; mother, Faith Alexander & husband Robert; father, Scott Bradford & wife Cheryl of FL; sister, Charity Bradford of Clinton; brother, Jason Bradford of Waynesboro, VA; grandmother, Hope Bradford and Peggy Stevens; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 pm, Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Lenna Lovette, age 83

Lenna Lovette, age 83, passed away at Dawn on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Tennova …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.