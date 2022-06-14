Adams departing ORHS for Knox County job

Oak Ridge High School Principal Garfield Adams has announced his resignation after two years in that position to become an assistant director in the Knox County School system.

Dr. Garfield Adams

Adams has held classroom and administrative positions in both Oak Ridge and Knox County during his 21-year career, the past two as the principal at Oak Ridge High School.

According to the Oak Ridger newspaper, which was the first to report Adams’ departure, the school system has posted the position and will form a search committee to find and hire his successor.