AC Historical Society program Saturday at David Hall Cabins

The Anderson County Historical Society will be hosting a special presentation on Saturday, June 18th at the David Hall Cabins in Claxton.

The guest speaker for the 10 am program will be Art Bohanan, described as an inventor, researcher, lecturer, and author, as well as a certified latent fingerprint examiner trained in graveyard forensics.  His program is called “Who are you Walking On?” and will also include a demonstration on how to find unmarked graves with a tool he himself invented.

The program will be held in the Hall/Arnold Cemetery adjacent to the David Hall Cabins, which are located at 830 Old Edgemoor Road in Claxton, and the community is invited to bring lawn chairs for this informative presentation.

