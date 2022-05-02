XFS: Berry leads JRM to near-sweep at Dover

(Holly Cain, NASCAR Wire Service) Josh Berry answered a runner-up finish last year at Dover Motor Speedway with a victory Saturday in the A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the track– holding off his JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier by 0.604 seconds.

Berry led the final 55 laps of the 200-lap race to claim his first win of 2022 and the third of his Xfinity Series career. His JR Motorsports team claimed four of the race’s top-five positions – the first time any team has done so since 2013. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs was third followed by JRM drivers Noah Gragson and Sam Mayer.

Allgaier led a race-best 67 laps but was passed by Berry’s No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet with 55 laps remaining. He rallied to his ultimate second-place finish after suffering a setback on a slow final pit stop. Berry returned to track with the lead on that restart, and Allgaier had to race forward from fourth place, getting as high as second but never having a true chance to make a pass for the win.

Gragson’s fourth-place finish marked a solid end to a challenging day for the 23-year-old and earned him his $100,000 bonus check in the Dash 4 Cash program.

For a complete recap of Saturday’s race, follow this link.