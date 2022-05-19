Woman found dead in Campbell County in 1998 identified

Investigators and scientists with the Knox County Regional Forensics Center announced Wednesday that they had identified the body of a woman found dead in Campbell County in 1998. 

Lori Alexander of Ohio was 27 years old at the time of her death, which officials say had occurred about a week before her remains were found.  The woman had been shot in the head and stabbed in the chest.  Her identity remained a mystery and no one claimed her body, so she was declared indigent and buried with a tombstone that listed only an “unidentified person.”

In 2015, investigators exhumed her body and transported it to the Forensic Center, where an examination revealed that despite decomposition, they were able to get a set of her fingerprints. 

As technology continued to improve, and as older records were digitally archived, the FBI was able to match the prints to Ms. Alexander, who investigators learned was from Toledo, Ohio.

Her murder has never been solved.

