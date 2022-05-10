UT to dedicate water tower mural in Morgan County on Wednesday

Jim Harris

(University of Tennessee)  An old, 125-foot-tall water tower owned by the Morgan County Economic Development Board has received a facelift as part of the “Everywhere You Look, UT” mural campaign.  
This water tower, which overlooks the Sunbright School football field, serves as a tribute to the more than 330 UT students, alumni and employees representing Morgan County and a reminder to the approximately 475 pre-K through 12th grade Sunbright School students and their parents of UT’s presence in their community.  The University of Tennessee System will officially dedicate its 26th mural in the “Everywhere You Look, UT” campaign on Wednesday, May 11 at 1 p.m. EDT at Sunbright School (205 Burrville Road, Sunbright).  Those scheduled to participate and attend include Randy Boyd, UT System President; Lisa Collett, Morgan County Economic Development Board Executive Director; Julia Smith, Sunbright School Principal; Sunbright School students in grades 6-12.

The UT System continues to look for high-traffic, high-visibility properties for future mural campaigns. Preferred locations include Tennessee interstates, highways and waterways, or nestled in the center of town. For more information and to submit ideas for other locations, please visit https://everywhere.tennessee.edu/murals/.  

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

