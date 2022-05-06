Train vs. tractor-trailer sends one to hospital

A truck driver was flown to UT Medical Center Thursday after a train struck his tractor-trailer in Campbell County.

The incident happened at around noon Thursday and the Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a tractor-trailer driven by 58-year-old Ralph Byrge of Huntsville entered a railroad crossing on Old Highway 63 near Caryville and was hit by an oncoming train.

The THP says that Byrge was wearing a seatbelt but sustained serious enough injuries in the crash that he was airlifted to UT Medical Center by LIFESTAR.

As soon as more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.