Train vs. tractor-trailer sends one to hospital

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 80 Views

A truck driver was flown to UT Medical Center Thursday after a train struck his tractor-trailer in Campbell County.

The incident happened at around noon Thursday and the Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a tractor-trailer driven by 58-year-old Ralph Byrge of Huntsville entered a railroad crossing on Old Highway 63 near Caryville and was hit by an oncoming train.

The THP says that Byrge was wearing a seatbelt but sustained serious enough injuries in the crash that he was airlifted to UT Medical Center by LIFESTAR.

As soon as more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

OSPD: Woman struck by car Wednesday night

A woman sustained significant injuries after being struck by a car late Wednesday night in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.