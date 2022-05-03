Today is Election Day

Today is Primary Election Day in Tennessee, and the polls in Anderson County will remain open until 8:00 tonight.

Unlike early voting, you must vote at your specific voting precinct, which you can find on your voter registration card or online at www.GoVoteTN.gov. You can also download the free GoVoteTN app to look up your precinct, as well as gain access to a raft of other information pertinent to Tennesseeans as they head to the polls.

In Anderson County, 3918 people voted during early voting, which started on April 13th and concluded on the 28th.

The Anderson County ballot features only candidates for the Republican Party, as no local Democrats chose to participate.

Several races featuring incumbents are uncontested, and they include:

Circuit & Criminal Court Judge Ryan Spitzer

Juvenile Court Judge Brian Hunt

Chancellor Nichole Cantrell

Public Defender Ann Coria

County Mayor Terry Frank

Trustee Regina Copeland

Sheriff Russell Barker

County Clerk Jeff Cole

Register of Deeds Tim Shelton

District 1 School Board member Jo Williams

District 2 School Board member Teresa Portwood

Of those candidates, only Sheriff Russell Barker will face a challenger in the August general election, from Independent candidate Rusty Carr.

A few races will decide the August general election outright.

Circuit Court Clerk Rex Lynch is facing a challenge from Lewis Ridenour.

Road Superintendent Gary Long faces a challenger in the form of Brian Hutson.

Division 1 General Sessions Judge Don Layton is being challenged by Victoria Bowling.

Division II General Sessions Judge Roger Miller is facing a challenge from Matt Tuck.

For the first time, candidates in the races for seats on the Anderson County Commission had to declare their party affiliation. Of the eight Commission districts, only three feature contested races. Again, all of these candidates are running in the Republican primary, and some will face challengers in the August general election. Voters in these districts will select the two candidates they would like to see move on to the August ballot.

The District 1 candidates are Harold Edwards, Ray Hagan, Rodney Jennings, and Tyler Mayes.

The District 2 primary features Steve Day, Michael Foster, Kimberly Meredith, and Denise Palmer.

The District 3 primary is made up of Charles Irwin, Lindsay Smith, and Shelly Vandagriff.

For all things election-related in Anderson County, follow this link to the Election Commission’s website.