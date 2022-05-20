TN unemployment remains at record low level

New data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) shows that unemployment across the state remained at historically low levels in April. The state first reached its all-time low unemployment rate of 3.2% in March, and last month’s seasonally-adjusted rate stayed at that level.

The April 2022 rate is 1.6 percentage points lower than it was one year ago, according to a TDLWD release.

Of course, as you may recall, in April of 2020, unemployment in Tennessee reached its highest level ever at 15.9%. Two years later, the rate is 12.7 percentage points lower than it was during the height of pandemic-related business closures.

The number of Tennesseans in the workforce also hit new highs in April. Statewide, the seasonally adjusted civilian workforce grew to 3,388,426 from March’s total of 3,370,646. The number of Tennesseans employed came in at 3,278,825, compared to 3,261,628 for the previous month.

Unemployment across the nation also remained unchanged in April at 3.6%. One year ago, the national rate came in at 6%.

TDLWD has produced a complete analysis of the state’s unemployment data for April 2022. That report is available here.