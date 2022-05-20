TN Department of Health provides information sources amid formula shortage

Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) provided resources online to assist those who are impacted by the infant formula shortage.

TDH encourages families to use the following resources:

“It’s our top priority to ensure the health and wellbeing of all Tennessee children,” said TDH Commissioner Lisa Piercey. “We encourage families impacted by the formula shortage to use Tennessee Department of Health guidance to make informed decisions as we continue to seek solutions for this crisis.”

Below is information and resources for Tennessee families who may need assistance in finding formula. You can also visit your local health department with questions or call your pediatrician to ask about resources or options that might be available.

Formula Substitution List (WIC and non-WIC)

American Academy of Pediatrics Formula FAQs

Tennessee Breastfeeding Resources

Abbott Formula Recall Information

Infant Formula Recall FAQs

Do you have or need a WIC appointment? Please call your local county health department for services.