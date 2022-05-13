THP: Loudon motorcyclist killed in Roane crash

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a Loudon man was killed Thursday night in Roane County when his motorcycle collided with a car.

Just before 6 pm Thursday, the THP reports that 45-year-old Greg McFalls of Loudon had been riding his 2008 Harley Davidson FLH west on Highway 72 when a 2010 Buick Lacrosse driven by 18-year-old Meza Dominic attempted to turn left into the parking lot at Midway High School, and the two vehicles collided.  McFalls, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and died from his injuries.  Dominic, who was wearing his seatbelt, was injured but the report does not indicate the nature or severity of those injuries.

The preliminary report from troopers indicates that no charges will be filed.

