TDOT halting lane closure activity for Memorial Day weekend

(TDOT)  Road Construction will not delay motorists as they travel Tennessee’s highways this Memorial Day weekend. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at noon on Friday, May 27th, and extending through 6 am on Tuesday, May 31st.

This will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists expected to travel in the state this Memorial Day weekend. 

“Suspending construction-related lane closures during the Memorial Day weekend will lessen congestion and delays on Tennessee’s major highways,” said Interim Commissioner Joe Galbato. “We want to do our part to help everyone have an enjoyable and safe holiday weekend and keep traffic flowing as smoothly and efficiently as possible.” 

Motorists may still encounter some lane closures or restrictions while traveling through long-term construction projects. In addition, drivers should know reduced speed limits will be in effect in work zones. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.  

Despite historically high gas prices, nearly 87% of Tennessee Memorial Day travelers plan to drive. AAA predicts 698,000 Tennesseans are forecast to take a holiday road trip. That’s 4.1% more than last year’s holiday weekend. 

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

