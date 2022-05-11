Smokies return home, double up the Biscuits, 8-4

(Tennessee Smokies PR) The Tennessee Smokies (15-12) opened a seven-game series with the Montgomery Biscuits (15-12) Tuesday night with an 8-4 win at Smokies Stadium. The Smokies snapped Montgomery’s six-game win streak by blasting four home runs.

Yonathan Perlaza opened Tennessee’s scoring with a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning off Jayden Murray (L, 1-1). The homer was the right fielder’s second of the season, and it tied the game at 2-2. Perlaza walked and scored what proved to be the winning run in the fourth inning, as the Smokies pulled ahead on Bryce Windham’s RBI sacrifice fly and never looked back.

Shortstop Luis Vazquez launched the Smokies’ second long ball of the night in the third inning, his first of 2022. Tennessee entered the eighth inning with a one-run lead, but Chase Strumpf gave the Smokies some breathing room with a three-run shot. Designated hitter Levi Jordan capped Tennessee’s scoring with a solo homer, his second in Double-A.

Left-hander Brandon Leibrandt (W, 2-0) started for the first time this season after the Smokies placed Ryan Jensen on the development list. Leibrandt was solid over four innings, striking out six. Wyatt Short joined the team on Tuesday from extended spring training and made an immediate impact, working two scoreless innings in relief.

The Smokies and the Biscuits will play the second game of their series on Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET when the Smokies send Peyton Remy (2-0, 7.50 ERA) to the mound. Montgomery has not named a starter.

