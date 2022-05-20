Smokies get back in win column, 9-5

(Tennessee Smokies PR) The Tennessee Smokies (22-14) got back into the win column with an offensive onslaught of the Chattanooga Lookouts (19-17) Thursday night at Smokies Stadium, 9-5. The Smokies came from behind and rode a six-run fifth inning to the win.

Eight of the nine Smokies in the starting lineup recorded at least one hit, and seven different players scored as the Smokies touched up Chattanooga’s Diomar Lopez (L, 0-1). Yonathan Perlaza led the way with a pair of doubles and his fifth home run of the season that trimmed Chattanooga’s lead to a run in the third.

Third baseman Levi Jordan also had a multi-hit game, his seventh since coming to Tennessee. After he tied the game with a groundout in the fourth, Jordan was in the middle of the six-run fifth inning with an RBI double. He finished with a team-high three RBIs.

Chris Clarke (W, 2-0) went five solid innings as he earned his second win with the Smokies, allowing three runs and striking out three. Kyle Johnson did not allow an earned run in two innings, and Danis Correa struck out four to slam the door shut.

The Smokies will look to even the series in their fourth game against the Lookouts Friday evening at Smokies Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET when the Smokies send RHP Anderson Espinoza (0-3 5.82 ERA) to the mound against RHP Eduardo Salazar (2-4, 7.16 ERA).

The Smokies will have post-game fireworks Friday as a part of their Summer Fireworks Series. The Smokies will celebrate Star Wars Day on Saturday, May 21. For tickets, fans can call the box office at (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.