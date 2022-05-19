Smokies drop second in a row after 8-game winning streak

(Tennessee Smokies PR) The Tennessee Smokies (21-14) fell to the Chattanooga Lookouts (19-16) 6-5 in extra innings Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium. The Smokies entered the series on an eight-game winning streak but have now lost back-to-back games for the first time since April 30 – May 1.

The Lookouts jumped ahead in the top of the tenth inning on Isiah Gilliam’s RBI single that deflected off the glove of second baseman Chase Strumpf. The Smokies brought the tying run to third in the bottom of the tenth, but Andy Fisher (W, 3-0) got Yonathan Perlaza to ground out to nail down the win.

Tennessee took the lead early on Bryce Ball’s solo homer in the second inning, his sixth of the season. Ball’s blast was the first of three homers the Smokies hit. Darius Hill hit his fifth of the season in the third inning and Alexander Canario launched his first Double-A bomb to center. With three long balls Wednesday, the Smokies became the first team in the Southern League to reach the 50-homer mark.

The Smokies and the Lookouts will play the third game of their series Thursday evening at Smokies Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET when the Smokies send RHP Chris Clarke (1-10 5.40 ERA) to the mound against RHP Eduardo Salazar (2-4, 7.16 ERA).

