RSCC holding Registration Rally, FAFSA Completion Workshop Wednesday

Roane State Community College will be very busy this Wednesday, May 25th, with two events scheduled to help new and returning students get ready for fall classes.

The first one we will tell you about today features Roane State’s One Stop and Advising Resource Center hosting virtual appointments as part of the college’s Registration Rally for students on Wednesday, May 25th.

The purpose of this event is to get students registered for fall classes and ensure that their financial aid is in place. Fall 2022 courses are set to begin on August 17th.

During the first half of the appointment, students will meet with their academic advisor and obtain their PIN for online registration. The second half of the appointment will be with a One Stop team member to address the student’s financial aid.

Officials say these appointments are set up for students who do not currently have a Roane State Success Coach. Registration for the sessions is available online at roanestate.edu/advising. Students are encouraged to sign up for their preferred session as soon as possible.

Questions prior to the Registration Rally event can be directed to Roane State’s One Stop office by emailing onestop@roanestate.edu or utilizing virtual connection options such as live chat available at roanestate.edu/onestop.

Roane State’s Financial Aid team invites current and potential students to a Virtual FAFSA Completion Workshop, which is also set for Wednesday, May 25th.

During the sessions, students will have the opportunity to work one-on-one with a financial aid expert to get their 2022-2023 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) filed accurately and timely.

These meetings last approximately one hour, with students able to choose a time slot that works best for their schedule. Session start times are available between 10 am and 3 pm Eastern, but are expected to fill quickly. Students must register by noon on Tuesday, May 24th in order to reserve a spot.

After registration is complete, students will receive a Zoom meeting invitation via email. Please note that all students will need to have the following information on hand for the session:

Social Security Number

Alien Registration Number (if not a U.S. citizen)

2020 Federal income tax returns, 2020 W-2s, and other records of money earned. (Note: You may be able to transfer your federal tax return information into your FAFSA using the IRS Data Retrieval Tool.)

Also: Make sure both you and your parents have created an FSA ID. Please do this before the session.

Students interested in participating in the workshop can register or learn more about the process by visiting roanestate.edu/FAFSA and choosing the “Virtual FAFSA Completion Workshop” link. Important information about paying for college is also available at roanestate.edu/FinancialAid.