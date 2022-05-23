Roy Lee Carr Jr. (Lee), 67, died May 20, 2022 at Fort Sanders Regional Center for Advanced Medicine after an extended illness. Lee was born in Chicago Illinois on November 6, 1955 to Donna and Roy Carr. The family moved to Powell when Lee was about 4, where he resided for the rest of his life.

Lee is survived by his mother Donna Beckner, his sisters Susan (Bob) Carr and Sherry (Don) Wagner, his longtime companion Jamilee Saoud, and step-brother David Beckner. He is proceeded in death by his father Roy Lee Carr Sr., step-father Bill Beckner, and step-brother Richard Beckner.

Lee graduated from Powell High School in 1973 and then joined the US Army upon graduation. Upon returning he worked many years at Mutual Graphics in Powell working his way up to Materials Manager, then as a Loan Officer at Knoxville Mortgage and Affiliate Broker at Knoxville Realty, and then Customer Service and Inside Sales at other printing/paper companies.

Lee was an avid motorcycle rider, and especially enjoyed riding The Dragon and the Blue Ridge Parkway with his special friends the Helmet Heads: Jamilee, Rod, Hanna, Joe, Jimbo, and Masoud. He had a mechanical mind and did all maintenance on his Harley, and could most always assess and fix a car. For many years he was a scuba diver, and got certified with his little sister Sherry. He enjoyed diving the springs of Florida, and the Bahamas.

Lee’s absence will be felt by many, and his sense of humor and wit will live on through his family and friends, and his spirit will live on along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 pm, Friday, May 27, 2022 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. His graveside will immediately at Woodhaven Memorial Garden with full military honors at graveside conducted by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

The family kindly requests each visitor wear a mask.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com