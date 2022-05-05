Roscoe William Fields, Sr., age 89, of Knoxville

Roscoe William Fields, Sr., age 89, of Knoxville, TN, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022.  He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Y-12 as a machinist after 29 years of service. Mr. Fields was born in Washington County, GA, on April 3, 1933 to the late Georgia Bell Fields. In addition to Georgia Bell, he is preceded in death by wife Berry Virginia Moore Fields.

He is survived by half-sister Nan Evelyn Alligood; sons, Roscoe William “Rusty” Fields, Jr. (Cindy) of Knoxville, TN and Duston Doyle “Dusty” Fields (Barbara) of LaVergne, TN; daughters, Angela “Angel” McKee (Donnie) of LaVergne, TN and Debra Manning (Harold [“Kenny”]) of Castalian Springs, TN; brother in law, Green Berry “Butch” Moore III (Tasi) of Lake Sinclair, GA; 9 grandchildren, Travis Fields (Melinda), Grant Fields (Kristin), Billy Fields (Becca), Stephanie L. Fields, Bryan Fields (Jackie), Dooner McKee (Emily), Lauren Silveira (Carlos), Melissa Swafford (Aaron), and Natalie Manning; 2 step-grandchildren, Brandi McKee and Fawna Jackson (Chris); 14 great grandchildren, Gabe Fields, Jonah Fields, Aden Fields, Paisley Fields, Sawyer Fields, Maddyx Fields, Rachel Fields, Abigail Fields, Anastasia Fields, Dustynn Fields, Nolan McKee, Maeven McKee, Sidian Silveira and Waylon Swafford; 8 step-great grandchildren, Fallon McKee, Christian Jackson, Megan Murray, Rachel Murray, Lily Murray, Katelynn Swafford, Drew Swafford, and Johnny Swafford.

The family would also like to express deepest thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Norris Health and Rehabilitation Center in Andersonville TN for the care given Roscoe for the past several months.

The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 pm, Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel with Tim Forlines officiating.  He will be buried in Gray, GA on Thursday, May 12, 2022.   Funeral services in Georgia will be provided by Williams Funeral Home of Milledgeville, GA.  See obituary posted at https://www.williamsfuneralhome.net/obituaries/?filter=fields for additional details.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Diabetes Association or to the American Heart Association are requested.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

