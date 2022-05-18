Roane County Sheriff’s Office investigating double homicide

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after deputies found two people dead inside a locked home on Monday morning.

Deputies were called to 662 Buck Creek Road in East Roane County at around 10 am Monday, and when they arrived, they were informed there was a person unresponsive in the house and that the doors were locked. After making entry, deputies reported finding a man and woman dead inside.

The victims have been identified as 67-year-old Steve Groover and 62-year-old Cindy Scruggs, both of Kingston.

Both bodies were sent to the regional forensics center in Knoxville for autopsies and the Roane County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating the incident as a double homicide.

As of the time this report was filed, no arrests had been made.

As more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.