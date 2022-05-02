Richard Alan “Dickie” Riggs, age 75 of Clinton

Richard Alan “Dickie” Riggs, age 75 of Clinton, TN passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Fort Sanders Hospital.

He was a member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church and proudly served our country in the United States Army.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Nell Riggs, and by his brother, Roger Riggs.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years Margaret Long Riggs; a sister, Rebecca Smith of Hobart, Indiana, and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Printing Ministry.

The family will receive friends Sunday, May 1, 2022, between the hours of 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, TN. Funeral Service to follow at 4:00 pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Burial and graveside will be held Monday, May 2, 2022, at 10:45 am at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Premier

Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Riggs family. www.sharpfh.com

