Reminder: VBS starts next week at six area churches

The member churches of the Clinton Baptist Association (CBA), located throughout Anderson County and the surrounding area, are excited to announce their Vacation Bible School scheduled for this summer.

On Tuesday, May 31st when Vacation Bible School (VBS) begins at Blessed Hope Baptist in Knoxville. It continues through June 3rd.

June 5th through the 9th, three of the largest churches in the CBA will hold their Vacation Bible Schools, and they are Second Baptist in Clinton, Clinch River Baptist in Rocky Top, and Calvary Baptist in Oak Ridge.

June 6th through the 10th, Main Street Baptist in Rocky Top and Pine Hill Baptist in Rocky Top will hold their VBS.

For more information, including VBS times, please check out the Clinton Baptist Association website www.clintonbaptists.org.