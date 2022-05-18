Reminder: RAM Clinic at Jellico Elementary this weekend

Remote Area Medical (RAM) is holding a free, two-day clinic this weekend, Saturday, May 21st, and Sunday, May 22nd at Jellico Elementary School, located at 551 Sunset Trail, Jellico, TN 37762.

As always, all RAM services are free, and no ID is required.

Free dental and medical services, as well as limited vision services, will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 pm (midnight) on Friday night, May 20, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once patients get into the parking lot, additional information about the clinic’s opening procedures and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 am each day.

Medical services are offered free to every patient attending the clinic.

Vision services will include filling prescriptions that are no more than two (2) years old for glasses.

All patients will be required to wear a face-covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.

Services available at the free RAM clinic include dental cleanings, fillings, extractions, and x-rays, as well as the previously-mentioned eyeglasses made on-site for prescriptions less than two (2) years old, women’s health exams, and general medical exams. Free take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available.

For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.