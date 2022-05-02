Ralph “Sam” Hinch, age 79, passed away at his home in Clinton, TN on Thursday, April 28th, 2022. Sam played basketball while attending Jacksboro High School and was awarded a scholarship to King College in Bristol, TN where he obtained a bachelor’s degree. While attending King College, Sam was the captain of the basketball team. Throughout his adult years, he stayed in contact with his former teammates. He loved the UT Vols and Pat Summit. Sam dedicated his time to his career in distribution sales, and in his free time, he enjoyed woodworking, cooking, and living the simple life on his farm in Clanton, AL. He is very well-known for his chocolate pecan pie. A favorite book of Sam’s, which is one that he passed along to all of his friends was “Flight Path” by Dr. Frank Barker. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends whom he leaves behind.

Sam is preceded in death by his parents, William and Della Mae Hinch; wife, Mary Meadows; brother, Earl Hinch.

He is survived by the mother of his children, Linda V. Barwick; daughters, Susan Keenan (John), Stephanie Walsh (David), Dr. Emily Anne Nava; brothers, John Hinch (Louise), Jack Hinch; grandchildren, Blaise and Ada Keenan, Jane and Gib Walsh.

The family received friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Sunday, May 1st, 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you consider donating to the American Diabetes Association.

Jones Mortuary, LLC in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.