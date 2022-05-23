Program to help veterans avoid homelessness available

The Anderson County American Legion Post #172 and Legion Rider Chapter have announced that they have partnered with the Knoxville VA Office for theU.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s VA Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) Program.

Post members will be distributing flyers and brochures with information about the program at Post events, public events, and local businesses to let veterans and their families know about it.

In a Legion announcement, Post Vice-Commander and Legion Rider Chapter Director Donald Moore said, “situations happen to anyone and at any time.  A veteran needing assistance is a main [focus] of The American Legion,” the mission of which is to “support veterans and provide assistance to veterans’ families.” The Post has programs to support local veterans needing immediate and short-term assistance, according to the announcement.

Local veterans and families of veterans needing assistance are encouraged to contact the Post Service Officer Leon Jaquet, at the Anderson County Veterans Service Office in the County Courthouse by telephone at 865-463-6803.

