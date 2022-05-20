Polly “Ruby” Henderson Long, age 96 of Clinton

Jim Harris

Polly “Ruby” Henderson Long, age 96 of Clinton, born on July 4, 1925, in Buchanan County, VA, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, of natural causes. She is preceded in death by her husbands George S. Henderson, Jr. and Bill Long; her parents, Alden and Delilah Deel; 3 brothers; and 3 sisters. She is a member of Valley View Baptist Church, Clinton, TN a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed gardening roses and sewing. She especially loved talking with folks on the phone.
She is survived by Randy Adkins and the Adkins family from Oliver Springs, TN; Harold Long and the Long family from Clinton, TN; and the Deel family from Virginia.
The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 4-6 pm with the funeral service to follow at 6 pm with Pastor Allen Giles officiating. Graveside services will be on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 11 am at the Anderson Memorial Gardens. www.holleygamble.com

