Plans announced for 14th annual AC Memorial Day program

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 15 Views

Anderson County’s 14th annual Memorial Day Remembrance Program will be held on Memorial Day Monday, May 30th at 10 am at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Courthouse in Clinton.

Anderson County Director of Veterans Services Leon Jaquet once again invites everyone to this annual program, which pays tribute to the men and women of the US military who have given their lives to defend our freedom.

This year’s event will include speeches by County Mayor Terry Frank and State Representative John Ragan, and this year’s keynote speaker will be Retired USAF Colonel Martin Strones.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Foothills Parkway closure extended through June 17

(GSMNP press release)  Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced that the Foothills Parkway closure from …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.