Plans announced for 14th annual AC Memorial Day program

Anderson County’s 14th annual Memorial Day Remembrance Program will be held on Memorial Day Monday, May 30th at 10 am at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Courthouse in Clinton.

Anderson County Director of Veterans Services Leon Jaquet once again invites everyone to this annual program, which pays tribute to the men and women of the US military who have given their lives to defend our freedom.

This year’s event will include speeches by County Mayor Terry Frank and State Representative John Ragan, and this year’s keynote speaker will be Retired USAF Colonel Martin Strones.