Piercey to step down as Health Commissioner

Governor Bill Lee has announced that Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey will leave the state government and enter the private sector at the end of this month.

Dr. Piercey was appointed health commissioner in January 2019 and served the state during what has been one of the most challenging public health crises in modern history.

“I am deeply grateful for the privilege of serving Governor Lee and Tennesseans for the last three and a half years, particularly through the enormous challenges posed by the pandemic,” said Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “I have seen firsthand the unparalleled dedication of our public health workforce, and I am confident that they will continue driving positive health outcomes for Tennessee.”

Dr. Piercey will remain with the Tennessee Department of Health through May 31, 2022. She plans to then transition into the health care investment sector, where her background in clinical medicine, health system operations, and public policy will offer a unique perspective to help accelerate the growth and innovation of health care companies.