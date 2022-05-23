Patricia Ann Thompson Hall, age 78, of Kingston

Jim Harris

Patricia Ann Thompson Hall, age 78, of Kingston passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Roane Medical Center.  She was born April 18, 1944 in Harriman and was a graduate of South Harriman High School.  She attended Chapman Grove Baptist Church in earlier years.  Patricia retired from Boeing in 2009 where she had worked in aircraft assembly.  She enjoyed her flowers, working crossword puzzles and shopping.  She had a special love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.  Preceded in death by her parents, Skyler & Velma Thompson; sister, Ruby Thompson; brother, Robert Thompson; daughter-in-law, Lori Hall.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 61 years        Henry “Tony” Franklin Hall of Kingston

Sons                                                      Ricky Hall of Kingston

                                                                Ken Hall & wife, Michele of Kingston

Grandchildren                                  Kristy Hall Phillips & husband, Kevin of Harriman

                                                                Christopher Blake Hall & wife, Ashley of Rockwood

                                                                Ashley Willis & husband, Caleb of Kingston

                                                                Amberly Hall & fiancée, Matthew Bolden of Kingston

                                                                Ally Hall of Kingston

Great-grandchildren                      Kyleigh Hall, Cameron Phillips, Serenity Hall, River Lee Hall

Brother                                                                Charlie Thompson & wife, Joyce of Crossville

Sisters                                                  Annie Grace Sexton of Harriman

                                                                Barbara Jean Qualls of Florida

Sisters-in-law                                    Patricia Ann Stone & husband, Billy of Rockwood

                                                                Dorothy Stone & husband, John  of Etowah

Brothers-in-law                                                Willis Hall of Kingston and David Hall of Rockwood

A host of extended family and friends who loved her very much.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Monday, May 23, 2022 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Billy Walker officiating.  Interment will be held 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Kingston Memorial Gardens.  Serving as pallbearers will be Kevin Phillips, Blake Hall, Bud Davidson, Matthew Bolden, Caleb Willis, Cameron Brock.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of local arrangements.

