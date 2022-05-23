Patricia Ann Thompson Hall, age 78, of Kingston passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Roane Medical Center. She was born April 18, 1944 in Harriman and was a graduate of South Harriman High School. She attended Chapman Grove Baptist Church in earlier years. Patricia retired from Boeing in 2009 where she had worked in aircraft assembly. She enjoyed her flowers, working crossword puzzles and shopping. She had a special love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Skyler & Velma Thompson; sister, Ruby Thompson; brother, Robert Thompson; daughter-in-law, Lori Hall.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 61 years Henry “Tony” Franklin Hall of Kingston

Sons Ricky Hall of Kingston

Ken Hall & wife, Michele of Kingston

Grandchildren Kristy Hall Phillips & husband, Kevin of Harriman

Christopher Blake Hall & wife, Ashley of Rockwood

Ashley Willis & husband, Caleb of Kingston

Amberly Hall & fiancée, Matthew Bolden of Kingston

Ally Hall of Kingston

Great-grandchildren Kyleigh Hall, Cameron Phillips, Serenity Hall, River Lee Hall

Brother Charlie Thompson & wife, Joyce of Crossville

Sisters Annie Grace Sexton of Harriman

Barbara Jean Qualls of Florida

Sisters-in-law Patricia Ann Stone & husband, Billy of Rockwood

Dorothy Stone & husband, John of Etowah

Brothers-in-law Willis Hall of Kingston and David Hall of Rockwood

A host of extended family and friends who loved her very much.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Monday, May 23, 2022 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Billy Walker officiating. Interment will be held 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers will be Kevin Phillips, Blake Hall, Bud Davidson, Matthew Bolden, Caleb Willis, Cameron Brock. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of local arrangements.