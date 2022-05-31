Patricia Ann Carter, age 59, of Briceville

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 40 Views

Patricia Ann Carter, age 59, of Briceville, passed away at her home on Friday, May 27, 2022. She was born on November 4, 1962, in Oak Ridge, TN to Charlie and Mary Lou Bullock Green. Pat was a member of Walden’s View Baptist Church. She was a proud and loving mother, sister, aunt, and daughter. Pat enjoyed watching hummingbirds, music, and dancing. She was a jokester and loved to give people a hard time. Pat is loved and will be missed by all. She is preceded in death by, her mother, Mary Lou Green; grandparents, Alberta and Clarence Bullock; uncle, Virgil Green; brother-in-law, David Orr.

Survived by:

Son………………Chad Carter, wife Paige
Father………….Charlie Green
Sisters…………..Charlene Mullins
                          Beaulah Orr husband Bryan Viles
Niece…………….Charity Mullins, husband Luke Williams
Great Niece…..Kyleighe Mullins
Aunts……………Sue and Barry Voskamp
                          Faye Evans
                         Naomi Byrum
Special Cousins…….Gaye and Ron Smith
                                  Robin and Jack Johnson

Per the family’s request, there will be no services at this time. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Nannie Mae Gallion, age 77, of Clinton

Nannie Mae Gallion, age 77, of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.