OSPD: Woman struck by car Wednesday night

A woman sustained significant injuries after being struck by a car late Wednesday night in Oliver Springs.

The OSPD says that officers responded to the 600 block of East Spring Street shortly after 10 pm Wednesday on a report that a woman had been hit by a car which then left the scene.

The 63-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, suffered what authorities described as “several severe internal injuries” and was flown by LIFESTAR to UT Medical Center. In a press release, police said that the woman will likely have to undergo several surgeries.

After initially posting a request for information about the car that struck the woman and left the area on social media, on Thursday officers said that they had located the vehicle and the driver. Investigators processed the car, which had damage to the passenger side, and took a blood draw from the driver, who was described as being cooperative at this time.

The driver’s name was also not made public by the OSPD, which says that the findings of its investigation will be turned over to 7th Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark’s office, which will determine what, if any, charges will be filed.

As we learn more, we will pass it along to you.