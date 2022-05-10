ORPW working to patch potholes, make repairs on South Illinois

Beginning today (Tuesday, May 10), the City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department will make asphalt repairs to South Illinois Avenue from the intersection with the Turnpike to the intersection with South Tulane and Tuskegee Avenues.

Repairs will be made across all lanes going in both directions. Crews will be working to patch potholes and make other necessary repairs.

Weather permitting, the Public Works Department anticipates that the repairs will take roughly 2 weeks to complete. If all goes as scheduled, the first week of construction will have crews working on the southbound lanes, and the second week of construction will see crews move to the northbound side.

Construction will begin at approximately 8:30 am each morning, and the crews should be concluding their work around 3:00 pm each afternoon. No road closures or detours will be implemented during construction; however, drivers will see South Illinois reduced to one lane on the side of the street where the work is taking place.

For more information, please contact the Public Works Department at 865-425-1875.