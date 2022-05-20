ORPL announces Summer Reading Program

(ORPL press release) People of all ages are invited to dive into the ocean depths at Oak Ridge Public Library’s annual Summer Reading Program. This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities,” and readers of all ages are invited to join the fun beginning May 23.

The Children’s Summer Reading Program has been a staple in the Oak Ridge community for years. Signups for this program begin May 23 and will be available in the Children’s Room or online at orpl.org. Participants are challenged to read either ten or twenty books, depending on their reading level. Those who complete the challenge by July 11 receive prizes and a ticket to the Finisher’s Party.

Adults are also encouraged to get in on the summer reading fun. Sign-ups for the Adult Summer Reading program begin May 23 and will only be available in the library. Weekly prizes are available for those who participate, and those who read at least eight books are entered to win a grand prize. Each weekly challenge is designed to introduce you to library staff, challenge you to find new library services, and discover the newest, hottest titles.

With over two dozen planned events, from magicians, musicians, movies, and more, there are “Oceans of Possibilities” for entertainment this summer. Come join in!

For more information, call the library at (865) 425-3455, visit orpl.org, or follow the library on Facebook and Twitter: @OakRidgePubLib.