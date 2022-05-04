OR Senior Center hosting ‘CarFit’ event

(Oak Ridge Senior Center press release) The Oak Ridge Senior Center is offering the CarFit educational event on May 11th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. CarFit is for anyone 50 and over who would like to have greater comfort and control as well as enhanced driving safety in their vehicles.

The program is designed by the American Society of Aging, AAA, the AARP, and the American Occupational Therapy Association. A trained CarFit volunteer will ask some simple questions and complete a 13-point checklist with you and your vehicle. The process only takes about 20 minutes, and you will leave with recommended car and driver adjustments to help keep you on the road with greater peace of mind and safety.

The event will be held in the west parking lot of the Oak Ridge Civic Center. There is no cost for this event, but appointments are requested and can be made by calling the Oak Ridge Senior Center front desk at (865) 425-3999. Spots will fill up quickly, so call soon!

For more information about the CarFit program, please visit their website at Car-Fit.org or call the Oak Ridge Senior Center at (865) 425-3999 or visit the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks website at orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov.