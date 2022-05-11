OR Community Band announces Memorial Day concert

On Monday, May 30th, the Oak Ridge Community Band will hold its annual Memorial Day Concert at the Pavilion at AK Bissell Park in Oak Ridge. The performance will begin at 7 pm and admission is free.

The ORCB says that area veterans are “specially invited to attend” as the concert program will feature music dedicated to U.S. military veterans to honor them for their service. Bring chairs or blankets for outdoor seating. There is a paved area for wheelchairs.

More information can be found online at www.orcb.org, by phone at 865-202-2773, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OakRidgeCommunityBand.