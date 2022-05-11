OR Community Band announces Memorial Day concert

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 13 Views

On Monday, May 30th, the Oak Ridge Community Band will hold its annual Memorial Day Concert at the Pavilion at AK Bissell Park in Oak Ridge.  The performance will begin at 7 pm and admission is free.

The ORCB says that area veterans are “specially invited to attend” as the concert program will feature music dedicated to U.S. military veterans to honor them for their service. Bring chairs or blankets for outdoor seating.  There is a paved area for wheelchairs.

More information can be found online at www.orcb.org, by phone at 865-202-2773, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OakRidgeCommunityBand.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Oliver Springs to host ‘Crafts & Cars’

The Town of Oliver Springs and the Oliver Springs Police Department will hold their first …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.