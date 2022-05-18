Optimist Club football, cheer sign-ups begin May 21st; Youth football camp June 4th

Summer might be just around the corner, but it is never too early to start thinking about youth football and cheerleading in the fall.

The Clinton Optimist Club has announced that football and cheerleading sign-ups will begin this Saturday, May 21st at Lakefront Park from 9 am to 12 noon, and will continue every Saturday through June 25th at the same time.

For more information on football, contact Jeff Holloway at 865-893-2204 and for cheerleading information contact Brianna Kenebrew at 865-237-6920.

The Optimist Club has also announced it will be hosting the 1st Annual Dragon Nation Youth Football Camp for kids ages 6 through 14 in cooperation with D1 Training in Hardin Valley.  The camp will be held on June 4th on the Clinton High School Football Field in downtown Clinton (Dragon Stadium, 250 W. Broad Street Clinton TN) from 9 am to 2 pm.  Lunch and a camp t-shirt are included in the $50 registration fee. 

For more information, you can contact Jeff Holloway at 865-803-2204.

