Operations Committee hears Animal Shelter concerns

Monday night, the Anderson County Operations Committee heard from numerous citizens and animal welfare workers about allegations made in a social media post last month.

The post was shared on Facebook on April 21st and accused Animal Control Director Brian Porter of euthanizing animals illegally and in violation of county policy. The accusations also included a lack of financial transparency and a perceived unwillingness to work with, or in some cases mentioned Monday, even respond to requests from organizations seeking to place adoptable animals into good homes.

One of the most serious allegations was that Porter performed euthanasia without the necessary state license, which he admitted to and apologized for. While speaking to the Operations Committee, Porter explained that his euthanasia license expired on February 28th, 2021 and the Shelter’s site permit from the state expired on February 28th, 2022, and that he had assumed they expired at the same time. He said the license renewal was sent to an old address and the issue simply fell “off his radar.” He also said that as soon as he realized the license was expired in December, he immediately ceased on-site euthanasia and notified the State Veterinary Board. He said the Board had already been notified by someone who had already determined his license was expired and lamented that the concerned citizen had not made him aware of the oversight, but admitted that the oversight was “completely” his fault.

Several concerned citizens, including several current and former Shelter employees and volunteers, have alleged policy violations including manipulation of the state-mandated three-day hold for stray animals that are brought into the Shelter to free up space in the 12-kennel facility. Representatives of area animal welfare organizations spoke about being denied the ability to “pull” possibly adoptable animals, as well as problems contacting Animal Control personnel about those animals, and accusations that cats were improperly declared “feral,” leading to unnecessary euthanazations.

Accusations have also included euthanizing cats and dogs in the kennel area in front of other animals, which is said to be traumatic to the surviving animals who witness it. A representative of the Helping Paws Animal Network said that Porter refused grants from the organization because, as she stated, “he says I brag.”

Some citizens bemoaned a lack of transparency in the Shelter’s finances, specifically in how donations are used. Mayor Terry Frank said that money donated to the Shelter cannot be used without the approval of the County Commission unless it is designated for a specific purpose. Otherwise, it goes into a line in the budget that has to go through the budget process.

One of the more serious allegations was that Porter uses an “inhumane” method of euthanasia called the ‘heart stick,” which injects the drugs directly into the animal’s heart. Porter responded to that accusation by saying he only uses the heart stick to determine if the animal is dead or alive. One person who spoke during the meeting asked why a stethoscope could not be used to make that determination. No answer was given during Monday’s meeting.

The Operations Committee indicated they are taking these accusations seriously, and Law Director Jay Yeager and Human Resources Director Kim Jeffers-Whitaker both confirmed that their offices are investigating the allegations and hope to have those completed within the next few weeks.

Commissioner Robert McKamey proposed authorizing Mayor Frank to hire a Veterinary Director similar to the Medical Director utilized by the County EMS, to provide medical oversight and ensure that the animals are taken care of properly, and to install cameras inside the Shelter. That recommendation was passed unanimously and will be taken up by the full County Commission next week.

Mayor Frank also signaled that she was open to reconvening the Animal Welfare Task Force, a group made up of citizens and county officials that was instrumental in opening the Shelter, and commissioners indicated they would like to see the scope of that board broadened a bit to serve as an advisory board of sorts.

You can watch last night’s Operations Committee meeting by following this link to ACTV’s YouTube page. Discussion of the Animal Shelter begins at the 40:35 mark.