One more reminder: New Wolf Valley Convenience Center opens Wednesday, ribbon-cutting Friday

The new Wolf Valley Convenience Center at 2025 East Wolf Valley Road will open to the public for use on Wednesday, June 1st at 7 am.

As a reminder, the last day citizens were able to use the old center on Clinton Highway was Saturday, as it was closed for Memorial Day on Monday, and remained closed today (Tuesday, May 31st) while crews transfer the equipment from the old site to the new. If you have household trash to dispose of on Tuesday, you can utilize any of the county’s other convenience centers, which are open until 6 pm.

Officials will hold a ceremonial ribbon-cutting on Friday, June 3rd at 10 at the new Wolf Valley Convenience Center, and the public is invited to attend.